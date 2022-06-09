REI Co-op announces new lifestyle e-bike: Co-op Cycles Generation e

Available to REI Co-op members first until September 1, 2022

SEATTLE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announces the release of its Co-op Cycles Generation e electric bikes, a new category of lifestyle e-bikes to its member-inspired Co-op Cycles bicycle line. Representing a new generation of riders, the Co-op Cycles Generation e electric bike is offered in two models. REI members get early access to these new bikes until September 1, 2022.

"This e-bike line was designed to help make it easier for people to hop on and go," says Nate Nielsen, REI general manager for cycle. "The frames and features give them approachability and versatility, whether you're a new or seasoned rider, dressed in workout gear or jeans."

The new Generation e1.1 and e1.2 are Co-op Cycle's most accessible, one-size-fits-most electric bikes and join the brand's existing line of electric models alongside the CTY e2.2 and CTY e2.2. Both the e1.1 and e1.2 feature front and rear lighting for safety and visibility, as well as memory foam saddles for optimal comfort during the ride.

More car trips can be replaced by bike rides since both styles make it easier to run nearby errands to the grocery store, or to friends' homes, and get outside for some fresh air. Members can choose the model and color they prefer.

The 20-inch wheels and low-step frame also add to the bike's functionality, allowing for an easier, more adaptable ride. Additional bike specs include: 2.4 Schwalbe Super-Moto-X tires with Double Defense GreenGuard puncture protection, Shimano 7-speed drivetrains, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and reliable Bafang Hub drive motors.

Generation e1.1 ($1,499.00)

Battery ranges up to 40 miles between charges based on conditions

36v Bafang removable battery

SR Suntour suspension fork

Integrated rear rack

54 lbs.

Available in four colorways: Pitch Black, Salt, Golden Hour, and Crater Lake.

Generation e1.2 ($1,899.00)

Battery ranges up to 50 miles between charges based on conditions

48v Bafang removable battery

Cargo-capable rigid fork

Integrated front and rear rack

54 lbs.

Available in three colorways: Pitch Black, Desert Unset, and Saguaro.

Generation e1.1 and e1.2 bikes are designed with limited maintenance required, however every e-bike purchased at REI comes with Coast-to-Coast support across the country, including free flat fixes and two years of adjustments for REI Co-op members. And with more than 170 bike shops across the country, Coast to Coast Support makes buying, riding, and maintaining your e-bike easier—wherever you roam.

As part of REI Co-op's membership benefits, REI members will have early access to the Generation e1.1 in June and Generation e1.2 later this summer before both models are available for non-members in September.

