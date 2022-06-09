Nippon Express Launches Ultra-low Temperature-controlled Logistics Service for Pharmaceutical Industry

TOKYO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., launched on May 30 a logistics service capable of handling goods requiring ultra-low temperatures (-20 C to -85 C) for the pharmaceutical industry.

Photo: Products to be handled (examples)

Photo: Envisioned uses for service

As a priority approach for the core business growth strategy outlined in the "NX Group Business Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth," the NX Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry and is moving forward in developing quality control systems and improving its business infrastructure both inside and outside Japan in accordance with the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) established for pharmaceuticals.

Nippon Express has heretofore provided a pharmaceutical distribution platform with strict temperature control in two ranges -- 2 C to 8 C (refrigerated) and 15 C to 25 C (constant temperature) -- and has recently introduced innovations that will enable it henceforth to handle goods requiring ultra-low temperatures in the -20 C to -85 C range.

These enhancements will permit ultra-low temperature storage and transport of pharmaceutical products at the research and development stage and in the formulation process. Nippon Express is thus able to offer temperature-controlled logistics services for a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical commodities, including raw materials, intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as finished products.

Going forward, Nippon Express will continue expanding and developing its services globally to meet demand for increasingly sophisticated and diversified end-to-end pharmaceutical logistics services.

