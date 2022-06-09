Biotech Investment Veteran Alethia Young Joins PTC Therapeutics' Board of Directors

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced the election of Alethia Young to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Young has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and biotech equity research and investing. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Graphite Bio where she oversees the company's finance, investor relations and corporate communications functions, and plays a key role in overall corporate strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Alethia to PTC's Board of Directors," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "Her experience combined with her extensive knowledge of our industry, as well as her natural wisdom, will help foster PTC's success as we continue to build the company."

Prior to her role at Graphite Bio, Ms. Young worked at Cantor Fitzgerald as senior biotech analyst and head of research, managing the equity research department covering small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Cantor Fitzgerald, Ms. Young held senior biotech analyst positions at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Earlier in her career, she was a research policy analyst and president at Marwood Group, providing healthcare-focused advisory services to institutional investors. She began her career at J.P. Morgan in the investment banking and asset management divisions. She earned a B.A. in economics and Spanish from Duke University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for BUILD NYC.

"PTC has a promising, diversified pipeline, and many of the scientific platforms hold great potential to develop treatments for the most devastating rare diseases," said Ms. Young. "I am excited to join PTC's Board and look forward to leveraging my background in healthcare and biotech research and investing to help the company deliver on its mission to bring innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases."

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

