AG&P wins the 2022 LNG 'APAC Company of the Year' award at the Energy Council's Annual Awards of Excellence

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P), a leading downstream LNG platform and industrial company, has been adjudged as the APAC Company of the Year for 2022 in the LNG category by Energy Council. The Energy Council's Annual Awards of Excellence represents a global benchmark of excellence for the oil & gas and natural gas / LNG sectors. AG&P was recognised and honoured 'for being at the forefront of value creation, innovation and exceptional performance' over the last 12 months.

Mr. Joseph Sigelman, Chairman & CEO, AG&P Group, said, "AG&P cherishes this distinguished award from the Energy Council. After years of anticipation, we find ourselves in a revolutionary transformation of energy. There is a great increase in LNG export coming in the next years and there is clear demand from industry, power and home and vehicle owners who want clean, competitive fuel. AG&P's mission is to bridge the coming surge in gas supply with the customers who need it, by providing fast, standardized infrastructure and logistics.

This award recognizes the hard work that our team has invested to develop the terminals and city gas networks that we have already rolled out and are forthcoming across South and Southeast Asia and beyond. We are proud of our strategy of ensuring that people and industry have the choice of a fuel that will help them prioritize the environment and reduce overall costs at the same time. We profoundly thank the Energy Council for focusing on this important area."

AG&P is leading the transition to clean energy through its advanced technological energy solutions. AG&P develops LNG ecosystems that unlocks underserved/ unserved markets by delivering customised design powered by innovative standardized plug-and-play products that are commercially compelling and allow for rapid adoption of natural gas.

In May 2022, AG&P's subsidiary GAS Entec completed the conversion of a 125,000m³ LNG carrier (LNGC) for KARMOL, a joint-venture between Turkey's Karpowership and Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), into the world's first Modular Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (M-FSRU). The M-FSRU was built with Gas Entec's standard, modular RegasTainer® technology to deliver gas to Karpowership's 236 MW Floating Power Barge in Senegal, the first country in West Africa to transition to clean gas energy.

This year, AG&P will also commission the first LNG import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay, called the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) to supply gas to one of the largest power producers in the country. In addition, PHLNG will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power industrial and commercial customers and other consumers, opening up for the country a new era of clean, efficient fuel. In India, AG&P is the largest foreign player with a CGD portfolio that includes 12 concessions, covering 28 districts across 8% of India and ~80 MM people.

About AG&P

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets. We act as an owner and as a service provider covering the development, financing, engineering, procurement, project management and construction for onshore and offshore gas infrastructure, linking suppliers to downstream customers. www.agpglobal.com

