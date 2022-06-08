CerTest Biotec and BD Announce Collaboration on Molecular Diagnostic Test for Monkeypox

CerTest Biotec Uses the BD MAX™ Molecular Diagnostic System Open System Reagent Suite to Develop RT-PCR Detection Kit

ZARAGOZA, Spain and FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CerTest Biotec and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a collaboration to develop a molecular diagnostic test for the Monkeypox virus.

As part of the collaboration, the assay will leverage the BD MAX™ open system reagent suite to validate the CerTest VIASURE Monkeypox CE/IVD molecular test on the BD MAX™ System. The assay will be available for BD MAX™ users and may help advance understanding of the global spread of the disease.

"Enabling labs to rapidly respond to unexpected challenges is the kind of evolving health care situations for which the BD MAX™ open system reagent suite is designed," said Nikos Pavlidis, vice president of Molecular Diagnostics at BD. "Through our collaboration with CerTest and their ability to rapidly transfer assays on the BD MAX™ System, we will enable BD MAX™ System users around the world to access a test for the confirmation of monkeypox."

The BD MAX™ System is a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR providing results for up to 24 samples across multiple syndromes in less than three hours. BD offers an extensive menu of tests on the system covering healthcare associated infections, respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections, gastrointestinal infections, and women's health diagnostics. BD offers a suite of open system reagents for the BD MAX™ System that enables labs to fully automate and streamline their Lab Developed Tests, and BD can partner with customers to develop complementary assays on the system.

Nelson Fernandes, Managing Director of CerTest BioTec, added "The strong capabilities of our teams to rapidly develop molecular assays as well our experience working with the BD MAX™ System enables us to accelerate the development of an assay and further build our collaboration with BD."

As with all CerTest tests, the Monkeypox PCR Detection Kit for the BD MAX™ System will be offered in a lyophilized format. Accordingly, the test will come in a tube that snaps into the test-specific position on the BD MAX™ ExK™ TNA extraction strip, which is supplied by BD.

About CerTest

CerTest Biotec is a European company established in 2002 for the development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

Today, CerTest is a global company structured around 7 business units offering one of the widest portfolios for human In Vitro Diagnostic and Pharma. The company bases its future on a strong technical knowledge and expertise in the detection of human diseases.

CerTest last generation laboratories, state-of-the-art technical equipment and skilled professionals are the keys for providing reliable solutions for the medical diagnostic professional.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics andbecton the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Natalia Bertran

Molecular Diagnostic Manager

(+34) 976 520 354

viasure@certest.es





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Francesca DeMartino VP, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5743 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

*BD and BD MAX trademarks are property of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).

*VIASURE is a registered trademark of CerTest Biotec, S.L.

