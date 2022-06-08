Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Brings Phone Fixes and More to 38 Military Installations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ is bringing professional phone repair and other services to 38 military installations across the U.S.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions will open retail stores within Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping centers at eight installations, including Forts Carson, Hood, Lewis, Stewart and Riley and McChord, Dover and Travis Air Force Bases. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores offer professional tech fixes and support for almost anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more. Forts Carson and Hood were the first to welcome Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores on June 6, with the others to follow throughout the summer.

In addition to the eight physical stores, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions has launched phone repair services on 30 military installations via mobile repair vehicles. Customers can book a mobile repair appointment, often as soon as the same day, and an expert will meet them at any location convenient to them to complete their repair on the installation. Eligible mobile repair services include smartphone screen repairs and battery replacements for most phone models. The mobile repair services launched across all 30 installations on June 6.

"We all rely on technology to keep us connected, none more than military families," said Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions CEO Dave Barbuto. "I come from an Army family myself and served as an infantry officer for eight years, so I know firsthand what a lifeline technology can be – whether you're on base here in the states or deployed overseas. At Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, we're excited to make life just a little easier for those stationed, living and working on base, with expert tech help available where and when they need it. We make sure your tech is working, so you never have to be disconnected from the things that matter most to you."

Beyond on-base services, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and uBreakiFix® by Asurion[1] stores nationwide[2] offer 10% off repair services year-round for current and former military service members.

Across the U.S., there are more than 730 Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and uBreakiFix by Asurion locations. While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the stores' repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices, and they can help with most any tech challenges, including software updates, virus removal, data recovery, device protection and more.

The stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and provide authorized repair services for select devices, including Samsung Galaxy® and Google Pixel™ smartphones. All Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and uBreakiFix by Asurion stores offer free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and a one-year warranty on all repairs. Many basic repairs are completed in two hours or less.

For a full list of on-base locations and services, visit www.asurion.com/repairs/tech/military/. To find an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions or uBreakiFix by Asurion store near you, visit www.asuriontechrepair.com.

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 730 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel™ and Samsung Galaxy® smartphones.

[1] All U.S. uBreakiFix by Asurion stores are currently rebranding to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores.

[2] Discount available at participating locations.

