LG Electronics ultra-premium home appliance brand, LG SIGNATURE, celebrates art and beauty in technology through the short film Hide and Seek, created by Francesca Molteni.

The film will premiere during Milan Design Week, sealing the collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C – two brands synonymous with excellence, refinement, and natural elegance.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium home appliance brand celebrating art and beauty in technology, will premiere the short film Hide and Seek, a project by Francesca Molteni, during Milan Design Week. Produced by Muse Factory of Projects, the film marks a new chapter in LG SIGNATURE's collaboration with Molteni&C.

With LG SIGNATURE Timeless Beauty is Turned into Experience (PRNewswire)

Filmed in the elegant Molteni&C showroom in Milan where premium home appliances and furniture are in perfect harmony, the setting illustrates the closeness between the two brands, united by their exceptional aesthetic vision. This setting, which depicts the LG SIGNATURE lifestyle, has also inspired the new area layout dedicated to the brand's products in the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom, with furnishings by Molteni&C.

The elegant collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C will soon be available at Contract Atelier in Milan, an innovative space for contract business, and Co van der Horst in Amsterdam, the boutique concept store – both featuring exclusive partners including Molteni&C.

Hide and Seek is screening from June 7 to 12 on the lower level of the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom (Via Manzoni 47) at Milan Design Week. It can also be viewed on the LG SIGNATURE website: www.lg.com/global/lg-signature/showroom.

The film

Hide and Seek, a short film envisioned, written, and produced by Muse for LG SIGNATURE, immerses viewers in a magical, joyful, and playful world. It portrays the discovery of a new planet, into which two children, Vicky and Marty, sister and brother, lead us by the hand. They enter a real space, a design setting, a world of apparently inanimate objects, and then lose their way, spellbound, captured by the marvelous arrival of new, unexpected friends.

The sister and brother play hide and seek, chasing each other and getting lost. Gradually, the new LG SIGNATURE collection becomes the protagonist of the story: the technology of the products appears to be activated by magic, lighting up panels, automatically opening doors and drawers, and unfurling the majesty of a roll-up TV screen before the curious eyes of Vicky and Marty. The magic of technology shows the children how human it can be, adapting to their needs in a functional and stimulating way. At the same time, creativity becomes a tool to imagine a different, better future, also in domestic spaces.

The set is the Molteni&C showroom, immersed in darkness. When light turns on, the spaces become visible, room by room. The LG SIGNATURE products featured include: Rollable OLED TV R, OLED 8K TV, the InstaView™ Fridge, Wine Cellar, TWINWash Washer/Dryer, and Air Purifier. Each is introduced one by one, like the actors in a performance.

Credits:

Art Direction: Francesca Molteni

Directed by Mattia Colombo and Davide Fois

Editing: Veronica Scotti

Original music: Luca Fois

Producer: Claudia Adragna

Created by Muse Factory of Projects, 2022

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the premium brand of the worldwide innovation leader LG Electronics. Created for the most demanding consumers, the projects of LG SIGNATURE offer an experience of pure, sophisticated and luxurious life in the home. Incorporating the finest LG technology, the LG SIGNATURE products are designed by concentrating on their "true essence," in line with the brand's modern, distinctive style. For further information, visit the website www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

