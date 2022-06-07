Valens Semiconductor Showcases Audio-Video Innovations at InfoComm 2022, Including an Uncompressed 8K Resolution (HDMI2.1) Extension Solution

The innovations solidify Valens Semiconductor's leadership position in the audio-video market

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will showcase cutting edge technological innovations based on its VS3000 chipset family at InfoComm 2022 (June 8-10). Demonstrations will include an uncompressed 8K resolution (HDMI2.1) extension solution, which will accelerate the deployment of 8K Ultra HD resolution installations, as well as an enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) extension reference design to address the increasing demand in the residential market to connect smart TVs to surround audio systems. These innovations further solidify Valens Semiconductor's leadership position in the audio-video market.

In addition, Valens Semiconductor will demonstrate several solutions that enable meeting equity in the evolving hybrid video conferencing setting, including reference designs for a plug & play docking station extender and a connectivity solution for HDMI to USB 3.0 capture, both of which enable flexible video conferencing setups.

Valens Semiconductor, the inventor of HDBaseT technology and a founding member of the HDBaseT Alliance, which has a membership base of over 200 leading audio video suppliers, will display these solutions at the HDBaseT Alliance Booth (W1317).

"True to our mission statement, Valens Semiconductor continues to push the boundaries of connectivity, providing interoperable solutions with the highest bandwidth over the simplest, most cost-effective infrastructure," said Gabi Shriki, SVP and Head of Audio-Video at Valens Semiconductor. "Our commitment to the HDBaseT ecosystem and the Audio-Video industry remains strong. We are happy to support our customers as they build innovative products using our technology across many verticals – corporate, education, medical, industrial, and more. The strong demand we see for our latest chipset, the VS3000, is testament to Valens' continued ability to meet the ever-growing market demands for higher and better audio video systems."

