Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Announces 2022 Trailblazers Award Winners

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announced today the winners of its inaugural Trailblazers Awards program during the 2022 Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference in Orlando.

"With our new awards program and expanded categories, the number of submissions for projects and nominations exceeded our expectations," said Courtney Keenan, TMSA Recognition Committee Chairperson and RLS Logistics Marketing and CX Manager. "We are honored to recognize the successes of 25 brands for their skill to blaze a trail at their companies or in their communities."

A panel of­ industry veterans and non-biased judges selected companies and individuals for their excellence in sales or marketing accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months. The Trailblazer Awards program also features the TMSA Purpose Award, which highlights companies that have devoted efforts to giving back to their communities at large.

"We rebranded the awards program because our membership base is consistently growing and shifting, and we want to grow right along with them," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director at TMSA. "I was blown away by the submissions this year and I am thrilled to celebrate each and ever one of them."

The TMSA Trailblazer Winners are as follows:

Excellence in Sales or Marketing Campaign

Drop & Hook

RLS Logistics

TransImpact

BlueGrace Logistics

Emerge

Digital Dispatch Podcast

The Shippers Group

Matson Logistics

Sonwil Logistics & Farmers Marketing Inc.

Sol de Naples , on behalf of TAGG Logistics

The Leverage Marketing Group, on behalf of Odyssey Technology and Logistics

Sol de Naples , on behalf of Conrad Winter

Purpose Award:

Verst Logistics

ITS Logistics

The ERB Group of Companies

ReedTMS

TransImpact

Marketing Mountain Mover of the Year:

Robin Siekerman , Vice President Marketing & Customer Solutions, The Shippers Group

Top Brand Innovators:

Noelle Taylor , Director of Sales and Marketing, Taylor Logistics Inc.

Katerina Jones , Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Fleet Advantage

Kate Speer , Vice President of Marketing, Engagement, and Investor Relations, JLE Industries

Sales Mountain Mover of the Year:

Manny McElroy, Sr. Vice President of Transportation, ITS Logistics

Top Rainmakers:

Jeff Miller , Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Select Carriers

John Gaudet , Vice President of Business Development, RLS Logistics

Scott Carver , National Sales Manager, ReedTMS Logistics

Rising Stars:

Mackenzie Hill , Marketing Coordinator, Jacksonville Port Authority

Laura Gomez , Marketing Communications Manager, NFI

Kyle Olsen , Branch Manager, Trailer Bridge

TMSA Member of the Year:

Jeff Price , Director of Marketing, Jacksonville Port Authority

TMSA Partner of the Year:

Michelle LeBlanc , Founder/CEO, Drop & Hook

