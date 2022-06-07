Quark.ai Earns Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leading Autonomous Support Platform for B2B e-Commerce and Customer/Field Support, today announced that it has earned the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certificate. The certification demonstrates that Quark.ai meets the most stringent international standards of information security management and security compliance.

The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 27001 certificate is the most widely recognized information security standard defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It effectively demonstrates that Quark.ai has invested in the tools and systems critical to the protection of the organization's data, whether internal or belonging to third parties.

Quark.ai uses Drata's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls. Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform, with a mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects.

"The ISO/IEC Certificate is a pillar of customer trust," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and CEO Prosenjit Sen. "This certification demonstrates that Quark.ai's Information Management System meets the highest possible standards."

"Quark.ai's SaaS-based autonomous support platform utilizes AI based concepts and analytics capabilities to resolve complex technical support cases while drastically reducing the time and effort spent on delivering accurate resolutions," the certificate states. "The systems in scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification are the underlying infrastructure and processes supporting the platform."

The Quark.ai platform is designed to ensure that B2B eCommerce customers have quick and easy access to needed and accurate product information. Whether serving a customer service agent or via its self-service intelligent and conversational Autonomous Support chatbot, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides instant access to the right answers by automatically and accurately interpreting customer inquiries. Quark.ai improves informational integrity by ingesting and analyzing an enterprise's existing product information from across its entire organization.

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in Autonomous Customer Support and Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai .

