Insignia Capital Group Promotes Nick DeTrempe to Managing Director

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group announced today the promotion of Nick DeTrempe to Managing Director. This new role will allow him to continue driving the firm's mission of helping management teams build exceptional companies.

"Nick's promotion reflects the tremendous impact he has made at our firm and across our portfolio. He has been with Insignia for over eight years, and we are very proud of the leadership he has demonstrated," said David Lowe, CEO & Partner of Insignia Capital Group. "He exemplifies our core values of curiosity and integrity, and we look forward to his continued success."

Nick joined Insignia Capital Group in 2014 and is responsible for deal origination, evaluation and execution, as well as leading portfolio company improvement initiatives. Prior to joining Insignia, Nick worked at Baird Capital, where he focused on investments in service-based enterprises. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse. Nick received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer and business services. For more information please visit www.insigniacap.com.

