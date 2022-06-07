Del Grande Dealer Group Conservation Project to Reduce Water Consumption by 65%

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, announced that their family of dealerships is partnering with local water districts to undergo a water conservation project, reducing their water consumption by 65%.

In light of increasing drought conditions, DGDG is joining efforts to limit water consumption by developing responsible water management and long-term water conservation measures.

"DGDG continues to focus on taking action to help with water conservation in the Bay Area and is committed to being part of the solution, said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. "We are extremely proud to partner with Alpine Landscape on our project that will save millions of gallons of water every year."

DGDG is partnering with Alpine Landscapes to remove high-water use turf and overhead spray irrigation and converting to a mix of low water-use ground covers and CA natives with new subsurface drip irrigation technology with cloud-based controllers that can read daily weather.

The new aesthetically pleasing low water-use plants will create uniformity amongst the dealerships and reflect the DGDG brand. The new irrigation equipment will be more efficient, reduce excess waste, and save an estimated 2,349,884 gallons of water per year.

"Choosing to partner with DGDG was an easy decision. Our values align as far as quality, customer service, and long-term sustainability," said Alpine Landscapes President Ryan Dinsmore. "The water conservation project will not only save millions of gallons of water per year, but it will beautify the landscape and be a staple of their store brand, now, and in the future."

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 16 brands and 18 dealerships in Northern California including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fremont Hyundai, Genesis of Stevens Creek, Salinas Honda, Stevens Creek Hyundai, Stevens Creek Mazda, Team Cadillac, Team Chevrolet, and Team Mazda. DGDG's team of 1,000 employees offers professional, friendly, and courteous service as well as No Brainer Checkout™, DGDG's online vehicle sales platform. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

About Alpine Landscapes

Alpine Landscapes is a commercial landscape management company that specializes in maintenance, enhancements, irrigation, and tree care. It is our job as horticulturists and arboriculturists to educate our partners and be true asset managers of their landscape, irrigation, and trees. For more information, visit youralpine.com.

