CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER TEES UP PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS BRIDGESTONE SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center announces its support of the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which will be held Wednesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 10 at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

This annual event draws thousands of spectators to see golf legends compete at the famed South Course. The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is the 14th event on the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions schedule and represents one of the largest purses for the 27 tour stops. It started in 1983 as one of the five major championships on the PGA TOUR Champions. This is the first year that Crystal Clinic will serve as a supporter.

"As the nationally renowned and #1 ranked orthopaedic hospital system in Ohio, we are committed to getting our patients back to the activities they enjoy most, whether that means participating in competitive sports or leading an active, independent lifestyle. Golf is a sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime, so this event is a natural fit for us and a perfect opportunity to align our nationally-renowned orthopaedic care with a major, international sporting event in Ohio," said Paul Fleissner, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Managers at Crystal Clinic and pediatric orthopaedic surgeon. "We are proud to be part of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which shines a national spotlight on Northeast Ohio."

That sentiment is shared by organizers of the tournament.

"We are excited for the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship this July and thank Crystal Clinic for their involvement and support," said Don Padgett, executive director of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

At its 12 locations across Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center treats all types of orthopaedic conditions affecting the hand and wrist, elbow, shoulder, foot and ankle, hip, knee, spine and neck. Imaging services and therapy are offered at most clinics.

For more information on the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship or to purchase tickets, visit BridgestoneSeniorPlayers.com.

To schedule a consultation or to learn more about Crystal Clinic, call 330-668-4040 or visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 12 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including four Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

About the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship is a major on the PGA TOUR Champions and continues the 69 consecutive year tradition of professional golf at Firestone Country Club. Each summer, 78 professionals compete on Firestone's South Course for a $3 million purse and an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship. Proceeds from this community event help worthy charitable causes throughout Northeast Ohio. In addition to the competition, fans and sponsors enjoy Pro-Ams, the Ambassador of Golf Event, tournament hospitality venues, concerts and special events. Tournament week is staged with the help of hundreds of volunteers in partnership with Northern Ohio Golf Charities. To date, professional golf tournaments at Firestone have generated over $30 million for numerous area charities.

