PERIOD. BRINGS MENSTRUAL EQUITY ACTION INTO WORKPLACE WITH CORPORATE BENEFITS PROGRAM

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global menstrual equity non-profit organization, PERIOD., today announced the launch of Workplace Champions, a new program to encourage employers to foster a healthy and welcoming atmosphere for menstruators in the workplace. The program will identify progressive employers who value the menstrual health and wellness needs of their staff. The PERIOD. Workplace Champions program launches with two key inaugural members: Myovant Sciences and Pfizer.

PERIOD. Workplace Champions employers make a commitment to menstrual equity by providing free period products in at least 50% of employee restrooms (or equivalent, if in a nontraditional workspace), include period pain as an eligible reason for paid sick days, and overall create a workplace environment that educates employees about menstrual awareness. The organization gives additional recognition and accolades to companies committed to serving its employees with this commitment to worker equity.

Gen Z is expected to make up 27% of the workforce by 2025. Compared to older generations, 77% of Gen Z want to work for employers whose social values align with theirs (Deloitte, 2019). Additionally, 86% of Gen Z consumers say it is important for brands to take a stand in social issues (Greenwald, 2021).

As a youth-fueled organization, PERIOD. started the Workplace Champions Program to ensure that employers are meeting the needs of menstruators in the rapidly-changing workforce.

Inaugural Workplace Champions members, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer reinforce their commitment to public health, normalize menstrual health access for workers, and expand their work for equity within the workplace.

"More than 50% of the population menstruates, yet the vast majority of workplaces do not support stocking products that meet this monthly need," said Amber Wynne, Youth Board Member of PERIOD. "When we graduate and seek full time employment, we'll want to be part of workplaces that prioritize meeting our basic needs."

"Menstruation must be normalized in the workplace in order for all employees to live full and complete lives. Employers must provide menstrual products on site and include menstrual discomfort when considering workplace and time-off policies. We applaud workplaces who value the dignity and rights of their employees," said Michela Bedard, Executive Director of PERIOD.

Employers who become PERIOD. Workplace Champions will receive special recognition for internal and external corporate use, such as recruitment and marketing materials.

Founded in 2014, PERIOD. is a youth-powered non-profit organization working to eradicate period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy. PERIOD. serves menstruators in need by distributing millions of pieces of product each year, and strives to eliminate the taboo and stigma around menstruation through advocacy and awareness programs. PERIOD. supports a network of hundreds of PERIOD. chapters and partners throughout the world working together to end period poverty. Learn more about them at period.org

