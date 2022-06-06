Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations On DCVax®-L Personalized Vaccines, Manufacturing and Scale-Up, and DCVax®-L Clinical Program

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) ("NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, reported that yesterday on June 4, 2022, in the Industry Expert Theater during the ASCO 2022 conference, Dr. Marnix Bosch made a presentation discussing the Company's DCVax-L technology for personalized dendritic cell vaccines, the Sawston, UK facility, the manufacturing technology, the development of automation, and preparations for manufacturing scale-up. In addition, a video presentation about the DCVax®-L clinical program was screened in the Company's exhibit booth in the ASCO Exhibit Hall.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

These presentations are now available online at https://virtualtrials.org/dcvax

The Industry Expert Theater is not an official event of the ASCO Annual Meeting. It is not sponsored, endorsed or accredited by ASCO®, CancerLinq®, or Conquer Cancer® the ASCO Foundation. It is not CME-accredited.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis, in both North America and Europe. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program is a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax®-L for newly diagnosed and recurrent Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." This Phase III trial reached data lock and top line data was recently presented. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and, as resources permit, plans to pursue Phase II trials. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning future treatment of patients using DCVax and future clinical trials, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We cannot guarantee that we actually will achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will demonstrate safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Dave Innes

804-513-4758

dinnes@nwbio.com

Les Goldman

240-234-0059

lgoldman@nwbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwest Biotherapeutics