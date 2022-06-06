BrandTuitive Rebrands DRG with a Unique and Differentiating Visual Brand Identity

New York City branding agency positions talent consulting firm beyond executive search.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTuitive, an NYC-based branding agency, announces the launch of a new brand position and website for DRG, a talent consulting firm for nonprofits. BrandTuitive was retained to rebrand DRG to reflect their expanded scope of talent management services and to differentiate them from their many competitors.

Exciting new DRG brand visual identity (PRNewswire)

The brand discovery research led to the development of a new verbal and visual identity. Most notably the visual identity comes to life with a clean and sophisticated logo and a brand new, user-centric website (www.drgtalent.com).

The website and supporting marketing materials feature a bold, geometric color-block pattern that balances DRG's expert sophistication with the approachability and authenticity they deliver to their clients. This dramatically redesigned website has DRG stand alone in their competitive set to help prospective clients better understand what sets them apart.

BrandTuitive has also redesigned all of the DRG marketing and presentation materials to reflect the new brand identity.

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They reveal the truth of brands and how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful, brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

CONTACT: Todd Brenard, 631-365-1147, todd.brenard@brandtuitive.com

SOURCE BrandTuitive

SOURCE BrandTuitive