Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:
- VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.
- The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 21, (post close on Friday, June 17) to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Please note that the US equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 20, for Juneteenth National Independence Day observance:
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASD:KDP) and ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASD: ON) will replace Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA/UAA) and IPG Photonics Corp. (NASD: IPGP) respectively in the S&P 500. Under Armour and IPG Photonics will replace Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Trinity Industries and Yelp will replace Endo International plc (NASD:ENDP) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASD:RRGB) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Sotera Health Co. (NASD:SHC) and Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASD:SWAV) will replace Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASD:URBN) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Urban Outfitters and LiveRamp Holdings will replace Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASD:TCMD) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASD: VRA) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: IRWD) will replace Greenhill & Co Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 8, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
VICI Properties
VICI
Real Estate
June 8, 2022
S&P 500
Deletion
Cerner
CERN
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP
Consumer Staples
June 21, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
ON Semiconductor
ON
Information Technology
June 21, 2022
S&P 500
Deletion
Under Armour
UA/UAA
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P 500
Deletion
IPG Photonics
IPGP
Information Technology
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Under Armour
UA/UAA
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
IPG Photonics
IPGP
Information Technology
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Sotera Health
SHC
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Shockwave Medical
SWAV
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Trinity Industries
TRN
Industrials
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Yelp
YELP
Communication Services
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Urban Outfitters
URBN
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
LiveRamp Holdings
RAMP
Information Technology
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Trinity Industries
TRN
Industrials
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Yelp
YELP
Communication Services
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Urban Outfitters
URBN
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
LiveRamp Holdings
RAMP
Information Technology
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
IRWD
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Endo International
ENDP
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
RRGB
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Tactile Systems Technology
TCMD
Health Care
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Vera Bradley
VRA
Consumer Discretionary
June 21, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Greenhill & Co
GHL
Financials
