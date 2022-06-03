Echo Fine Properties Announces Second Largest Sale Ever in Gulf Stream

Echo Fine Properties brings almost 30 million dollar buyer to the table

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Fine Properties, one of the most well-known luxury real estate firms in the Palm Beach area is proud to announce the second highest sale of a home ever in Gulf Stream. The 7715-square foot home on the ocean sold for a final purchase price of 27.5 million. Gulf Stream is ranked as the eleventh highest-income place in the United States.

Echo Fine Properties announces second highest sale of a home ever in the upscale town of Gulf Stream, Florida

Designed by elite architect Randall Stofft, the home has 7.5 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms and was built in 2021 with a one bedroom one bath guest house.

Echo Fine Properties agent Mitch Frank was instrumental in bringing a unique buyer to the spectacular home. The Echo Fine Properties team is known for luxury sales both in Gulf Stream and other areas around South Florida. It is rare to purchase a newer home in Gulf Stream on a premium oceanfront lot.

LINK TO PROPERTY HERE:

https://www.echofineproperties.com/search/results/3565-n-ocean-boulevard-gulf-stream-fl-33483-rx-10777407-2879656/

ECHO Fine Properties is a luxury real estate brokerage located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla founded by Jeff Lichtenstein. Selling more 400 million dollars of real estate, Echo is one of the busiest, most awarded and forward-thinking brokerages in all of South Florida.

