DENNY'S UNVEILS NEW 'DINER DRIP' MERCH STORE FOR FANS OF FLUFFY PANCAKES, SYRUP AND ALL THINGS DENNY'S

America's Diner brings the comfort of Denny's to guests' homes with new line of apparel and gear

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Denny's Social Stars Influenced Menu co-created by TikTok* content makers hit restaurants in February as part of the brand's new limited-time menu options. Today, just in time for summer, Denny's is launching DinerDrip.com, an online merch store offering fun and unique gear, accessories and more specifically designed for fans of the iconic brand.

For the first time, America's Diner is making it easier than ever for guests to showcase their brand love whenever and wherever they want with items that are available exclusively from Denny's. Inspired by America's Diner's famous coffee and the smooth "drip" of the brand's pancake syrup, the branded merch evokes the same warm and welcoming feelings guests feel walking into their local restaurant.

"We love to feed people – bodies, minds and souls and launching a new merch store is another way for us to feed the love that our guests have for the Denny's brand," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "The first four collections celebrate the food and heritage that makes us America's Diner and represent a range of ages, backgrounds and lifestyles that appeal to the diversity of our guests tastes – on and off the menu."

Whether guests are treating themselves to new gear for summer outings or gifting dad a Father's Day present, DinerDrip.com has something for everyone. Denny's debuted 15 new items across four unique collections including:

Social Stars: This limited-edition series is inspired by the brand's new Social Stars Influenced Menu items and includes a first-of-its kind rolling pin that imprints the Denny's logo onto baked creations, a Denny's Clearly Very Fruity transparent umbrella and Jala-Bac Burger collectible lapel pins.





Fluff: A comfy collection inspired by Denny's fluffy pancakes that includes "Live Laugh Fluff" sweatshirts, joggers and a fluffy bucket hat.





Since 1953: Steeped in heritage, this collection combines fashion favorites – t-shirts, rope hats and the classic denim trucker jacket – with retro Denny's logos and imagery with a modern twist.





The Classics: Created for those who love timeless fashion, this collection features seasonless, everyday wearables and fashion items.

Denny's new merch collections are available while supplies last and can be found at DinerDrip.com and Dennys.com. The new merch store will feature limited-edition merchandise that will be updated with new collections throughout the year. Purchases from DinerDrip.com will support the brand's Hungry for Education Scholarship to help to fight childhood hunger and promote education for elementary, high school and college students across the country.

*TikTok stars include Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares), The EnkyBoys (@EnkyBoys), Jonathan Chavez (@PaqJonathan69), Elise Osafo (@ElTheEgg), Elliott Norris (@CallMeBelly) and Matt Taylor (@Mattheperson).

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 30, 2022, Denny's had 1,643 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

