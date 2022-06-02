Cannabis Creative Group Teams Up with Joint Venture & Co. to Launch the TeeHC Open

Premier cannabis networking event presents an opportunity to activate your brand and meet with established industry professionals and innovative new players, along with influencers, media, and more!

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative Group , an award-winning full-service cannabis digital marketing agency, and Joint Venture & Co . , a strategic growth firm working with companies in the cannabis and wellness spaces, announced the TeeHC Open, a one-of-a-kind, invite-only cannabis networking event taking place at the Highfields Golf & Country Club in Grafton, Massachusetts on Friday, September 9, 2022. This is New England's premier cannabis networking event designed for industry professionals looking to meet and connect with others in the industry.

"This is going to be a who's-who event for businesses in the cannabis industry. Aside from the many connections to be made, we're going to make sure attendees have the opportunity to learn and collaborate with each other and most importantly, have a lot of fun playing golf or taking part in other interactive experiences we have planned," said Seth Worby, Co-Founder and CEO at Cannabis Creative Group.

Moving away from the traditional elements of trade shows requires creating intentional, memorable moments by curating the networking experience by making warm leads and introductions amongst the attendees. Whether you are launching a brand or expanding your business to New England, Cannabis Creative Group and Joint Venture & Co. have their ears on the ground to what clients, partners, and network connections need, and they can help put them in a space together.

"We're allowing brands to get in front of their dream dispensaries, or vice versa. We're putting cannabis professionals in a situation where they have a guaranteed opportunity to meet people they want to meet," Ann M. Brum, Founder and CEO at Joint Venture & Co.

This invite-only event is a powerful opportunity to create long-lasting relationships in the industry and collaborate with other brands for upcoming campaigns or projects. At the same time, you hear from notable guest speakers, interactive professional development and branded pop-up experiences.

About Cannabis Creative Group

Cannabis Creative Group is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in Cannabis and CBD. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Cannabis Creative Group has client partnerships in 20+ U.S states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Their goal is to support clients to expand their market share and grow their business through creative digital marketing campaigns. With decades of experience in digital marketing, the Cannabis Creative Group team of marketing professionals work with publicly traded cannabis companies, multi-state operators, hemp & THC brands, and ancillary businesses. For more information visit: cannabiscreative.com .

