Award winning CISO Dan Lohrmann to address local government cybersecurity at Springbrook Software's annual customer conference

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We know the threats, so why aren't government agencies getting better at cybersecurity?" is a powerful question posited by Dan Lohrmann and one of the many issues he will address this September at Activate 2022, Springbrook Software's annual customer conference. Dan Lohrmann is an internationally recognized cybersecurity leader, keynote speaker and author. Springbrook provides one of the world's leading cloud-based ERP platforms for local government agencies, serving over 2000 villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, utilities, and cities in seven countries around the globe.

According to Lohrmann, Government agencies have heard about the best practices, read the recommended frameworks and implemented some solid cybersecurity strategies, yet attacks continue to rise. "Winston Churchill once said, 'Never let a good crisis go to waste.' So why don't we improve — even after learning about the mistakes of others? If our government cybersecurity teams know what to do to strengthen our defenses, why aren't we getting better at stopping cyber-attacks? Digging deeper, cybersecurity best practices, compliance checklists and frameworks are freely available online from NIST, MS-ISAC, the US-CERT and more. So why is this guidance so often ignored?" asks Lohrmann.

Lohrmann will provide the Springbrook audience with immediate actionable tactics to reduce their cybersecurity risk, identified as the number one issue for local government agencies in several GovTech surveys. "I advise agencies to play to their strengths while leveraging community and collaborating with existing or new partners to complement and strengthen a business case for stronger cybersecurity. That's one way to cut through bureaucratic clutter and succeed," adds Lohrmann.

Lohrmann's 2021 book, Cyber Mayday and the Day After: A Leader's Guide to Preparing, Managing, and Recovering from Inevitable Business Disruptions is available here. Springbrook's Activate event is September 14-16, 2022 at the Virgin Resort in Las Vegas. It is open to all representatives from local government agencies: register here. The event features advanced training, keynote presentations, workshops and incredible networking opportunities. A complete agenda can be found on the registration page.

