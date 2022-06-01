THE ULTIMATE, A ONE-OF-A-KIND COIN FROM THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT, SURPASSES $1.2 MILLION AT HEFFEL AUCTION

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that The Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind one-kilo pure platinum coin, adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine, sold for $1,261,250.00 CAD (including Buyer's Premium), after heated bids were exchanged during a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House (Heffel). This price surpasses pre-sale estimates of $700,000 to $900,000 CAD. This singular masterpiece of numismatic art was sold to an anonymous bidder on May 31, 2022, and set a new record for a coin offered at auction in Canada. Heffel and the Mint will finalize the purchase transaction and formalities over the coming days.

"The Ultimate is the highest expression of the innovation, skill and craftsmanship of the people who continue to make the Royal Canadian Mint a global leader in the art and science of coin manufacturing," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

"It has been an incredible opportunity for Heffel to work with the Mint and help make history with the sale of The Ultimate," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is an artwork of the highest calibre and it has been an honour to place it in an outstanding collection. We look forward to following its historic journey for decades to come."

The Ultimate is the crowning showpiece of the Mint's newly launched Opulence Collection. It is also the Mint's first-ever one-kilo 99.95% pure platinum coin. Polished to proof perfection, The Ultimate features a reverse design by Canadian artist Derek Wicks that brings the beauty of the cherry blossom to life on a 101.6 mm canvas. A total of 462 Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense pink diamonds (6.5 total carat weight) from the Argyle mine have been hand set into rose gold-plated, platinum cast jewellery pieces fashioned by Beverly Hills Jewellers.

