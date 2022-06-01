Fraza Announces Promotion of Scott Stoy to CFO

CANTON, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraza, an end-to-end material handling solutions provider headquartered in southeastern Michigan, today announces the promotion of Scott Stoy to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Stoy previously held the role of Vice President of Finance and has been with the company since 2020. He reports to Chief Executive Officer, Roger Runyan.

As CFO, Stoy will continue to focus on operational support, strong financial and accounting controls, and long-term strategy. His knowledge and experience will guide the company as it continues to grow.

"This well-deserved promotion recognizes the invaluable contributions Scott has made to Fraza during his tenure with us, including guiding us through the early days of the pandemic," said Roger Runyan, CEO. "We've become a stronger, more fiscally responsible organization under his leadership. I look forward to new levels of growth with Scott's continued guidance and strategic planning."

"We have a strong team here at Fraza a­nd I'm grateful for this opportunity." said Stoy. "Working closely with our leadership, I'm excited to drive profitable growth and continue focusing on the financial health of the company. This will ensure that our customers always receive the best service possible."

Stoy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Management from Albion College and has completed graduate coursework at the University of Michigan – Dearborn. His previous roles include Finance Director at Flint Group Packaging and various finance and operational leadership positions with Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco).

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling and facilities management provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment; parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment; dock and door products and service; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; batteries and chargers; and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

