Davis College Announces Enhanced Globalized Learning Programs

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College recently signed a non-binding agreement for a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Anhui Business College, located in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China; Davis College also signed an agreement for bilateral exchange activities as well as the development of a program in Interior Design leading to a diploma (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Technology and Business Institute, located in Chongqing, China.

The MOU between Davis College and Anhui Business College contemplates working in the future on cooperative higher education projects, student exchange programs, and enrollment in dual degree programs issued by both Davis College and Anhui Business College. The MOU is intended to facilitate inter-college exchanges and boost connections between the two institutions. The MOU will be effective for five years but can be cancelled with six-months notice by either Davis College or Anhui Business College.

The Agreement between Davis College and Chongqing Technology and Business Institute calls for bilateral exchange activities in the higher education sector. The proposed joint academic program will include 39 courses taught by both schools with dual degrees awarded by both Davis College and Chongqing Technology and Business Institute. The Agreement also designates the development of a three-year degree program in Interior Design to be based at Chongqing Technology and Business Institute. The term of the agreement is five years.

Elite Education Group International is intent to have its operated colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become increasingly involved with international cultures in order to offer enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways programs to achieve University degrees. With today's announcement, Davis College is continuing its mission to enter into cross-border education partnerships with international schools to improve the quality of its academic programming, offer students a more global learning experience and to internationalize its student base. A vital component of Elite Education Group International's growth plan is to build cross-border relationships and make strategic acquisitions around the globe to establish Elite Education Group International as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "Our two new arrangements augment our recently announced memorandum with Holy Cross of Davao College of the Philippines and reinforce our commitment to create an international academic experience at Davis College. We believe that the broadened internationalization at Davis College will create academic synergies and deepen our mission to improve our academic quality as well as foster an enriched intercultural educational experience for our students and better prepare them for their future careers."

About Anhui Business College

Anhui Business College is a state-run full-time three-year vocational college located in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China subject to the direction of Anhui Provincial Department of Education. The college offers courses that include accounting, finance, business management, electronics and information engineering, arts and design, and humanities and foreign languages. The college employs a creative education model of 'work-integrated learning', emphasizing high quality, high-skilled learning for today's modern world. Over 10,000 students attend Anhui Business College and can choose among 33 majors on its 83 acre campus with a focus on higher vocational education.

About Chongqing Technology and Business Institute

Chongqing Technology and Business Institute is a full-time college that is subject to the direction of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government and is approved by the Ministry of Education of China. The institute offers courses in its colleges of urban construction engineering, media and design, management, electronic information engineering, accounting and finance, intelligent manufacturing and automotive, and innovative education. The institute promotes innovation and entrepreneurship and has built a student entrepreneurship center. Over 12,000 students attend Chongqing Technology and Business Institute and can choose among 50 majors on its two campuses in Hechuan and Jiulongo Huayan, covering a total area of 221 acres, with a focus on junior college higher vocational education.

About Elite Education Group International Limited

Elite Education Group International Limited ("Elite Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company recently acquired 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company also recently acquired the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the regional campuses of Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio ("the MU Regional Campuses"), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.eei-global.net.

