Curve Health Expands Executive Team Adding Amanda Pritchard as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a software & services company that provides connected senior care for Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), today announced the hiring of Amanda Pritchard as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Pritchard will direct the company's financial planning and serve a key role in strategic decision-making as Curve scales nationwide.

Curve Health empowers SNFs and their nurses to expand their care offerings for residents and their families, thus improving the patient care experience and reducing hospitalizations. Curve's solution goes beyond telemedicine to include live diagnostics, health information exchange, predictive analytics, smart billing, and business intelligence.

A study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by as much as 80%. Curve's solution combines best-in-class technology with a team of seasoned healthcare and nursing home professionals.

"I have had the privilege of supporting family members going through different stages of their life. This has fueled a passion for the advancement of healthcare delivery," said Pritchard. "Curve is on a mission to support those who need help the most, and I couldn't be more proud to be part of the team making this happen."

Pritchard brings a unique skill set to Curve following 20 years in public and private companies in healthtech, fintech, manufacturing and accounting. She began her career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers and most recently served as the VP of Finance at 6 Degrees Health. Amanda obtained her Bachelor and Master's in Accounting at the University of Southern California.

"We're thrilled to bring Amanda onboard at this inflection point in our growth," said Rob MacNaughton, Curve's CEO. "Amanda's expertise across industries will serve the company well as we deliver our best-in-class platform to skilled nursing and home health organizations as well as the providers we support to deliver optimal care."

The integration of Curve Health's platform enables nurses to expand care options available to residents in SNFs. Residents are directly connected from their rooms with remote providers through a tablet, allowing collaboration with onsite nurses who execute treatment plans. Enhanced care is made available through advanced predictive analytics, ensuring more accurate identification and treatment of medical conditions, and accurate execution of advanced care plans. Additionally, business intelligence analytics enable SNFs to improve staffing allocation, and smart billing features provide appropriate reimbursement for remote physician groups.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com.

