Carbone Fine Food Releases New Red Sauce: Marinara Delicato

Made Without Onions Or Garlic, Marinara Delicato Caters To Those Who Are Allium Intolerant Or Who Follow A Low FODMAP Diet

NEW YORK CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food is proud to announce the release of their newest sauce: Marinara Delicato. Created by Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi for those who are allium intolerant, or who follow a low FODMAP diet, Marinara Delicato is a version of Carbone's classic Marinara that is free of onions and garlic, but rich with flavor. The sauce features the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants - tomatoes imported from Italy, fresh basil, olive oil, carrots, sea salt, celery, and oregano. Priced at $23.99 for two jars, Marinara Delicato is currently available at www.carbonefinefood.com and will soon be available on Amazon, as well as grocery stores nationwide.

Marinara Delicato by Carbone Fine Food: Devoid of Allium, Rich in Flavor (PRNewswire)

"We developed Marinara Delicato because we want everyone to be able to enjoy a taste of Carbone," said Carbone Fine Food CEO, Eric Skae. "We are excited to expand our line of award-winning sauces to those who may not have been able to yet experience the richness of our sauce due to dietary constraints."

FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) that the small intestine absorbs poorly. The low FODMAP diet eliminates a number of foods from daily consumption, including garlic and onions, and is designed to help determine problematic foods for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and/or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), which is an estimated 5-10% of the worldwide population. Allium intolerance continues to affect a large number of people and Marinara Delicato aims to bring a delicious sauce option to this group, as well as home cooks nationwide.

About Carbone Fine Food:

Using a traditional home-made process, Carbone Fine Food sauces are made in small batches, crafted with fresh ingredients like Italian-grown tomatoes, handpicked at peak ripeness. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire process from start to finish to ensure that the sauce tastes like it just came out of their iconic restaurant's kitchen.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbone Fine Food