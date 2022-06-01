Brisk® Launches Brisk® Dragon Paradise™ Sparkling Iced Tea, a Genre-Bending New Beverage, Available Exclusively at Taco Bell® Nationwide

Brisk Dragon Paradise is Sure to Delight with its Bubbly Fizz, Delicious Fruit and Berry Blend Flavors, and Distinct Purple Hue

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk, the category-leading iced tea brand known for its refreshing and innovative flavors, is partnering with long-standing partner Taco Bell to officially launch Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, the brand's first-ever sparkling tea. The unique product innovation combines mouth-watering tropical fruit flavor with plenty of fizz for the ultimate taste adventure and has already started rolling out at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

Brisk Dragon Paradise strikes the perfect balance of tropical dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base, creating a refreshing fizzy sensation that will excite tastebuds and leave fans wanting more. It's the perfect beverage to kick off the warmer months, especially when paired with Taco Bell favorites. In fact, Taco Bell Rewards members can get their hands on a free Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea (Medium) with a $1.00 purchase at participating Taco Bell restaurants every Friday through June 17*.

"At Brisk, we're dedicated to celebrating creative individuality and inspiring our passionate, enthusiastic fans with new innovations," said Katrina McDonald, Senior Director, Pepsi Lipton Joint Venture Brands. "We're excited to see them try Brisk Dragon Paradise whenever and wherever they might be craving a cool, refreshing beverage."

"Along with our long-standing partners at Taco Bell, we can't wait to introduce fans across the country to Brisk Dragon Paradise and look forward to their thoughts on this new sparkling tea," said Alex Chiavegatti, Senior Director, PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

"PepsiCo and Taco Bell have a history of creating cultural icons, from Mountain Dew Baja Blast to Doritos® Locos Tacos, and now the bold new purple Brisk Dragon Paradise," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Product Marketing & Insights Officer, Taco Bell.

To keep the excitement rolling, this July Brisk is bringing Brisk Dragon Paradise to Miami with an unforgettable food and music experience ahead of one of the most exciting weekends of 2022. This initiative will support up-and-coming music artists and engage music lovers, culture creators and foodies alike. More details including how Taco Bell will show up and how consumers can get in on the epic experience will drop later this summer.

To find Brisk Dragon Paradise at a Taco Bell near you, visit: http://www.drinkbrisk.com/flavor/dragon-paradise-sparkling-tea/.

*Free Medium Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Tea with $1 minimum qualifying purchase on 6/3/2022, 6/10/2022, and 6/17/2022, redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app by registered Taco Bell app users for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Reward valid once per Friday, per registered user. No upgrades or substitutions. Reward is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

