Spire and Ameren Missouri program to help customers with energy-efficiency upgrades

The Pay As You Save® program allows customers to upgrade homes with little or no upfront costs

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire and Ameren Missouri are teaming up to offer Pay As You Save (PAYS®), a program helping Missouri customers reduce their utility bills through energy-efficiency upgrades with little to no upfront costs. Through the PAYS program, customers can lower their annual energy costs while Spire and Ameren Missouri cover all or most of the upfront costs required to install energy-efficiency equipment in the home.

Ameren Missouri and Spire Missouri (PRNewswire)

While Ameren Missouri launched a PAYS program in 2021, this is the first time Spire and Ameren Missouri are jointly offering PAYS to assist customers of both utilities.

To participate, customers sign up for a free, no-obligation home energy assessment. Energy analysts create a customized plan outlining recommended cost-effective energy-efficient upgrades such as a new furnace, water heater, duct sealing, or insulation upgrades.

Spire and Ameren Missouri then pay most or all the upfront costs to install the upgrades. Customers repay the cost through a fixed monthly charge on their utility bills. For customers of both Ameren Missouri and Spire, the charge will be split and reflected on both energy statements. The energy-efficiency upgrades help customers use less energy and lead to lower annual costs, even while paying off the upgrade each month.

"We're excited to offer another opportunity to help our customers save energy – and money," said Shaylyn Dean, Spire director of external affairs. "Energy-efficiency programs like PAYS can help customers afford energy-saving strategies and equipment upgrades for their homes while lowering their utility bills. And because there's no credit check, more customers can take advantage of important upgrades. A more energy-efficient home can mean not only savings, but a heathier and more comfortable place to live."

"The PAYS program is helping St. Louis-area families make their homes safer, more comfortable and more energy-efficient by removing financial barriers," said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "We know many customers want to make these changes in their homes, but the upfront costs often keep them from acting. PAYS offers an avenue through this while also lowering monthly energy costs."

For eligibility information and more details about the PAYS program, visit SpireEnergy.com/PAYS or at AmerenMissouriSavings.com/PAYS.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri .

