Sepio Appoints New CRO & COO to Fuel Its Growth Stage

Hardware Access Control Leader Appoints CRO to Drive Go-To-Market Growth Strategy and COO to Support Its Growing Customer Base.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio, the leader in Hardware Access Control, today announced that Scott Coffey has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), along with the appointment of Iftah Bratspiess, co-founder and GM for Sepio Israel as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"These new appointments further strengthen Sepio's leadership team focusing on revenue generation and global expansion," said Yossi Appleboum, co-founder, and CEO of Sepio. "Scott brings his vast expertise to our executive team with an impressive track record as a driving force for the company's growth stage."

As CRO, Scott will be leading Sepio's global sales organization. He will be responsible for planning and executing the strategy, building the teams, and developing the channels and partnerships.

"The need for managing the risk of hardware assets inside organizations is growing fast and is starts, of course, with a need for complete detection of all deployed devices. Sepio's HAC-1 is fast and simple to deploy without the nightmare of tapping into all traffic." said Scott Coffey, CRO of Sepio. "I am looking forward to joining the existing high-performance team, as Sepio is leading this market, while visibility challenges and threats are growing exponentially."

"Taking the COO position of Sepio is an important milestone in our growth," said Iftah Bratspiess, COO of Sepio. "While we are building our global presence, we are strengthening our operations that will lead our research, engineering, data science and product activities. Creating this new position in Sepio allows us to use my vast expertise and laser-focused approach towards high quality delivery and customer approval."

About Sepio

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Sepio's HAC-1 solution helps enterprises manage risks related to their hardware assets. HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides unparalleled visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's physical layer fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security and asset visibility tools. Through multiple 3rd party seamless integration support, HAC-1 insights and actionable measures are easily incorporated into existing automation processes. The company's HQ is in Rockville, Maryland and operates globally through its vast channel partners' network. Learn more: www.sepiocyber.com

