North Island Credit Union Presents 2022 Innovation in Education Impact Award to Poway Unified School District College & Career Readiness Program

** Classroom of the Future Foundation's Innovation in Education program recognizes San Diego County school initiatives modeling the future of K-12 education **

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Premier Sponsor of the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF), North Island Credit Union recently presented the organization's prestigious 2022 Innovation in Education Impact Award to Poway Unified School District (PUSD) for its Through the Lens of Equity: Jump Starting Pathways to Rewarding Careers Program.

North Island Credit Union presents the 2022 Innovation in Education Impact Award to Poway Unified School District for its “Through the Lens of Equity: Jump Starting Pathways to Rewarding Careers” Program at the 19th Annual Classroom of the Future Foundation Awards event on May 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"We congratulate the outstanding educators at Poway Unified School District for receiving CFF's Impact Award, which is well-deserved recognition of their efforts to support their students' transition to college and rewarding careers," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "PUSD's innovative program creates exciting career development opportunities and industry partnerships to set these students up for life-long success. We look forward to seeing the results of this program's expansion as a model for other districts across San Diego."

In recognition of the award, North Island Credit Union provided PUSD with $10,000 to expand its career and college readiness program for under-represented student populations across the district. Offered as part of PUSD's College & Career Technical Education curriculum, the grant will be used to help increase meaningful work-based learning opportunities, work readiness curriculum, career counseling, early college credit, and industry certifications.

"I'm especially proud of how our District has worked hard to improve access for historically underrepresented students in high-demand STEM fields such as computer science, engineering, health sciences, and business/entrepreneurship. Earlier exposure and exploration of these areas helps to inspire more students in pursuing their passions and dreams in high school, college, and future careers," said Dr. Marian Kim Phelps, PUSD Superintendent.

The CFF annual Innovation in Education Awards program honors innovative classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that model the future of K-12 education. Following an intensive application and selection process, four classroom programs are recognized for their ability to get students excited about learning and enhance outcomes through the effective use of technology. The Impact Award is given to the program that exceeds all others in its ability to impact students and teachers. A complete list of 2022 CFF Innovation in Education Award recipients is available here.

"These programs demonstrate that innovation isn't about technology; it's about identifying where there are gaps in our existing systems and plugging them, and about creating supports so every child can gain the skills needed to thrive," said San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Gothold. "On behalf of all of us at the San Diego County Office of Education and San Diego County Board of Education, congratulations and thank you to all the award winners, who are building opportunities for learning that ignite students' imagination and passion."

In its fourth year as Premier CFF Sponsor, North Island Credit Union has provided $20,000 annually to support the organization's mission. Since 1997, CFF has united business, community, and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools that prepare students to thrive in a competitive, global society.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

(PRNewsfoto/North Island Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Island Credit Union