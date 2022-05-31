HMC DEVOTES A WEEK OF ITS ANNUAL SUMMIT TO LATEST MULTICULTURAL RESEARCH

Claritas, Kantar and ThinkNow Share Latest Insights to Maximize the Hispanic Opportunity

FAIRFAX, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more brands commit to DEI practices and increases in multicultural investment, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) has devoted a week of its free and virtual 2022 Annual Summit to business-building multicultural research, featuring leaders from Kantar, ThinkNow and Claritas. Moderated by HMC Research Chair Nancy Tellet, founder, brand & consumer navigator at PureClarity LLC, these webinars will cover inclusive advertising, investing and money management, and consumer behavior. For a complete agenda and to register, visit hmcannualsummit.org. Registration for one session grants access to all sessions and replays.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic Marketing Council) (PRNewswire)

Tuesday, June 7: The Power of Inclusive Advertising

Kantar's latest research on diversity and inclusion in advertising utilizes neuroscience techniques–facial decoding, eye tracking, and intuitive associations and emotional priming–to evaluate the performance of racial and ethnic representation in advertising. In this session, you'll learn how diversity in advertising is evolving, how different consumer demographics react to diverse advertising, and what excellence in diverse advertising looks like.

Deepak Varma , Head of Neuroscience Insights, Kantar North America

Valeria Piaggio , SVP, Head of Identity & Inclusivity Insight, Global Lead Kantar Inclusion

Wednesday, June 8: Hispanic Participating and Attitudes towards Investing

Forty-nine percent of Hispanics don't currently own individual stocks, mutual funds, or other investment assets. That's nearly twice the percentage of non-Hispanic whites who are not invested in any assets. While owning investment assets correlates with higher household income, cultural attitudes toward money management also affect whether disposable income is invested. In this session, Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, co-founder and principal of ThinkNow, will share the results or their recent Pulse, Cryptocurrency and Financial Services reports to paint a picture of the current state of and attitudes towards investing held by Hispanics to identify strategies best suited for increasing Hispanic investing and participation in the financial services sector.

Thursday, June 9: Lifestyle & Behaviors of Today's Hispanic Consumer Segments

With more than 63 million Hispanics in the U.S, marketers must understand Latino consumer behaviors. Ron Cohen, VP of product strategy for Claritas, will share the latest insights across various industries, including technology, retail and financial services to help brands engage their customers, identify their best prospects, and deliver more engaging messages to optimize campaigns and increase ROI.

Follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic using the conference hashtag #WeAreNow.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council