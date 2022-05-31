Fundamental Underwriters Announces 2022 Diamond Club Award Winners

LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group and a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in commercial auto insurance, has announced winners of its new Diamond Club award. Recipients of the award represent top-performing brokers who exhibit niche expertise in the trucking industry, strong overall performance and exceptional broker partnerships.

Diamond Club award winners are well-recognized leaders in the industry, with extensive trucking knowledge and expertise. The 2022 Diamond Club award winners include:

Amwins – Charlotte, NC

Cline Wood – Kansas City, MO and Dallas, TX

CRC Group – Dallas, TX

Maximum – Chicago, IL

Palomar – Montgomery, AL

"It's an honor to recognize these committed and valued long-term partners with our inaugural award," said Rob Westburg, managing director of Fundamental Underwriters. "These outstanding agencies represent organizations who are committed to providing the highest level of service to our shared customers, and their commitment truly reflects the principles we desire to showcase with our Diamond Club."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a specialty-managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking risks. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Shannon Scholten

(517) 708-5625

shannon.scholten@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

