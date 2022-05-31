Autograph Brings NFTs to Mainstream Audience with Massive Free Drop for Capital One's The Match

Both in-person attendees and TV viewers to receive the free commemorative NFT download

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, today announced the launch of a commemorative NFT to celebrate Autograph's presence at Capital One's The Match. The premier live golf event series will take place Wednesday, June 1, at the Wynn Las Vegas, where Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Courtesy of Autograph (PRNewsfoto/Autograph) (PRNewswire)

Autograph's Capital One's The Match '22: The Cart commemorative NFT can be redeemed for free by all Capital One's The Match attendees and TV viewers on May 31, beginning at 9 AM ET. The NFT release on TV and on-site marks one of the most expansive free NFT drops to date.

During Capital One's The Match, Hole #6 will be branded exclusively by Autograph, and a QR code will be displayed on-site and on-screen during the simulcasts on TNT, truTV, and HLN. Collectors can follow the link to redeem the commemorative NFT. Fans who redeem will have exclusive access to a video message from Brady.

"The Match is one of my favorite events of the year, and we created a commemorative NFT so viewers and fans could share in the experience and take away their own unique piece of the event," said Tom Brady.

Additionally, Autograph is providing exclusive VIP access to Capital One's The Match for some of its top collectors. In addition to attending the event, ten VIPs will receive complimentary hotel, flights, and ground transportation to and from Las Vegas and the opportunity to play a round of golf at The Wynn. Autograph will also host additional Autograph community collectors at a private event in Las Vegas and provide each with a general admission ticket to Capital One's The Match, from the limited number available to the public.

Capital One's The Match attendees and TV viewers can redeem Capital One's The Match '22: The Cart commemorative NFT starting May 31 at 9 a.m. ET at Autograph.io. The NFT can also be redeemed by scanning the QR code in person at Capital One's The Match or by scanning the QR code on screen during the simulcasts on TNT, truTV, and HLN at 3:30 p.m. PST / 6:30 p.m. EST.

For more information on Autograph and Capital One's The Match collection, please visit: www.autograph.io .

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collection that all sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

Contact:

Caitlin Sawyer

caitlin@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph