SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Palantir Technologies Inc. - PLTR

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Palantir and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1") and issued guidance for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2"). For Q1, Palantir announced adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share. For Q2, the Company said that it expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million, but cautioned that revenue could come in well below estimates.

On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

