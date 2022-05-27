Southwest Gas Holdings Chief Financial Officer Gregory J. Peterson to Retire

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gregory J. Peterson's intention to retire no later than October 2022, after over 26 years of service. The Company has initiated a search process to identify the Company's next CFO and we look forward to Mr. Peterson's assistance in ensuring a seamless search and transition process.

(PRNewswire)

"Greg has been a valued and respected colleague, mentor and friend to many of us during his career with the Company," said President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Haller. "His integrity, dedication and knowledge of our business have been instrumental in helping build Southwest Gas into the company it is today. On behalf of the Board and management team, I thank Greg for the many contributions he has made to the Company, including as CFO for the last several years. I look forward to continuing to work with him while we undertake a thorough process to identify his successor."

Mr. Peterson said, "It has been an honor to serve as CFO and I have enjoyed working with such a great team of professionals. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to provide clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers and our communities. I look forward to working with Karen and the team to accomplish our objectives during this transition period. In retirement, I will be rooting for the continued success of all my friends at Southwest Gas."

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. The Company's MountainWest subsidiary provides natural gas storage and interstate pipeline services within the Rocky Mountain region. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.