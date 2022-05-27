Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Liberty Bancshares, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Middlefield

MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Liberty (OTC Markets: LBSI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Middlefield.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/liberty-bancshares-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Liberty's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Liberty holders will receive only 2.752 shares of Middlefield's common stock. Based on Middlefield's closing share price of $24.95 on May 25, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $64.4 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Liberty by imposing a significant penalty if Liberty accepts a superior bid. Liberty insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Liberty's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Liberty.

If you own Liberty common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/liberty-bancshares-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

