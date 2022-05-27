InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Device for Outdoor Bird Feeders (PTA-107)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide outdoor birdwatchers with an attractive overhead enclosure for bird feeders and hanging flower baskets that has a unique elegant design," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the BIRDELLA WEATHERPROOF BIRDFEEDING STATION. My design would prevent bird feeders from getting wet, clogged and dirty and it would prevent spoiled/wasted seed."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective device for outdoor hanging bird feeders and flower baskets. In doing so, it ensures that feeders stay clean and dry, it prevents clogging, it gives birds a dry place to feed, it provides shade, it protects feeders from damaging UV rays and it protects flower baskets from hot mid-day sun. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, birdwatchers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

