Improvements in User Experience Ignite Significant Growth in Female Engagement on Zoosk

BERLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry that has seen a dip in female membership over the past few years, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that female engagement is growing on Zoosk, Spark's largest dating app. Female engagement continues to be a leading indicator of a healthier and more productive dating platform.

An updated matching algorithm and a revamped first-time user experience have driven double-digit growth in female paid subscribers, female subscriber conversions, and positive response rates to matches. Additionally, there has been a near 10% increase in daily active users who are female and a sizable uptick in female first-day retention.

Percentage Growth Metric +14% Female paid subscribers +14% Female paid subscriber conversions +14% Positive response rates to matches +9% Female daily active users +4.5% Female first day retention

"We want to give people the opportunity to make connections that matter," said Tobias Plaputta, Chief Technology Officer of Spark Networks, "and we believe that the product improvements we have put in place at the end of last year are very much contributing to that becoming a reality for the amazing women and men who have chosen to use Zoosk as their place to find a perfect match."

Plaputta added, "We have focused on several engagement-driving product initiatives, specifically overhauling the look of Zoosk's profiles, and enhancing our search and matching algorithms. These improvements have led to a healthier and more productive platform that is attracting more female users and providing more overall bookings and an enhanced and more engaged experience for everyone."

Spark is the fourth largest online subscription-based dating company across North America and Europe by revenue, and remains focused on successfully executing its well-developed roadmap of strategies and investments to deliver a first-class user experience, drive revenue growth and ultimately shareholder value in 2022 and beyond.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

