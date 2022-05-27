Coastline College was Ranked #5 Among the Best Online Associate and Community Colleges in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Headquarters (UHQ) has become a trusted authoritative academic resource and has developed a variety of information and resources for education to both students and professionals. Coastline College was ranked 5th among California's top community colleges that offer online degrees by UHQ.

The UHQ website provides users an objective academic ranking and the opportunity to see how their education will affect them in the long term for better educational outcomes. The website also lets users explore various degrees and professional programs and discover what careers pathways that appeal to them.

The UHQ ranking system considers the accreditation of colleges and universities, among other factors. Coastline College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) which is a part of Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Accreditation is a necessity that should be considered by students and professionals at every level of education. Their research analyzes college admission rates, tuition costs, degrees offered, retention rates, and graduation rates which are calculated and compared by UHQ.

As a public institution, Coastline College offers in-state students lower tuition costs in comparison to private colleges. It costs $1,170 per year to attend Coastline College from within the state, and that is before financial aid is applied. Students from out-of-state pay an average of $8,000 per year. Even with all fees, living expenses, and textbooks, the average net price of an undergraduate degree from this school is just $9,100. All the resources students need to succeed are available to those who are ready to engage in their education.

While the Covid-19 global pandemic disrupted the U.S. education system and compelled schools and colleges transitioning to online learning, Coastline College, had already been providing for 45 years a high-quality flexible education to students with advanced distance learning options. Their experience in providing online education is unparalleled and has positioned them to be ready for the nation-wide changes that took place.

Coastline College is one of the nation's most innovative institutions, offers 100% online and site-based AA degrees, military education, corporate training as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today's workforce. Whether you are an adult learner wanting to improve your future, a veteran ready to transition into the corporate world, or a recent high school graduate, Coastline is committed to academic excellence and student success.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline currently offers more than 250 online and other distance education courses.

