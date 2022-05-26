Sortium Blockchain Studio Creates Living NFTs Using Real-World Genetic CRISPR DNA Algorithms

Creatures are generated by means of Wavefunction collapse algorithms seeded with their DNA

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortium Blockchain Studio ("Sortium"), the pioneering Web3 technology provider, introduces the world's first 3D living NFTs with on-chain DNA through proprietary creature design that utilizes real-world genetic CRISPR DNA algorithms to enable emergent traits for 3D creatures called 'Kymera'.

Sortium Blockchain Studio (PRNewswire)

Powered by a Sortium-built decentralized exchange engine, each Kymera NFT will provide the user with peer to peer based social engagement opportunities inside of an extended reality 3D game space. At the core of the Kymera creation simulator are the NFT-encoded genotypes and phenotypes, with on-chain genetic algorithms and DNA evolution. Each Kymera is represented with unique dedicated data across both chains to form a representation for digital life that collectors can interact with, care for, grow, splice, and eventually battle for a one-of-a-kind experience that evolves far beyond any application of blockchain or NFTs seen today.

All Kymera knowledge and DNA roll up into two Mind & Body blockchains called "Double Helix". Over generations of Kymera, Double Helix will seed new Kymera with "Instinct" which will provide generationally shared experiences and emergent traits. Double Helix will be responsible for providing a global evolution network that automates the advancement and improvement of Kymera's DNA and Artificial Intelligence algorithms as more are created.

"We know that we are at the beginning of what is going to be a colossal wave of mainstream interest in the gamification of NFTs," said Sortium CEO, Marc Seal. "Sortium's living NFTs will take the industry to the next evolutionary step by bringing Deep Learning AI and real-world genetic algorithms to the market for a new class of collectors."

Sortium's first-class team has a track record of success creating unrivaled customized Web3 platforms that extend accessibility and create new avenues for community, entertainment, and wealth setting the foundation for others to build the future. As the building blocks for the world's next best ideas, they are outpacing anything else on the market by helping creators harness the power of Web3.

For more information about Sortium Blockchain Studio and their products and services, please visit them at www.sortium.com.

About Sortium Blockchain Studio

Sortium Blockchain Studio, the pioneering Web3 technology provider offering innovators from every corner of gaming, art, entertainment, fashion, and education, advanced technology to build immersive experiences inside metaverses and virtual worlds. Sortium creates immersive virtual experiences allowing audiences to engage with interactive narrative and new world concepts, bridging the gap between digital life and reality.

From defining advancements in the Entertainment, Artificial Intelligence, Simulation, Blockchain and NFT industries, Sortium empowers enthusiasts by giving them ownership of their digital assets and experiences by making blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Sortium's founders have been trusted by major brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, MLB, UEFA, Topps, and more, to build tailored web3 platforms to elevate their brands into the future of digital interaction, ownership, and community. For more information, visit www.sortium.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sortium Blockchain Studio