SEVA Announces Bitcoin Mining Partnership to Help Advance the Development of SunPark

Blockware Solutions, a Bitcoin mining leader, is set to begin construction of a 150-megawatt facility bringing a new form of mining to West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockware Solutions (BWS), an industry leader in blockchain infrastructure and Bitcoin mining, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SEVA. Blockware Solutions has initiated a large-scale 150-megawatt development to expand its Bitcoin mining operations in SunPark, an extension of Rock Creek Development as referenced by previous and current administrations in Boone and Lincoln counties, West Virginia.

Blockware Solutions will invest $10 million in the first phase of construction, as part of a multi-year, multi-phase project. The first phase will be a 60 megawatt facility on a 20-acre site, which will feature immersion-cooled mining and hosting operations. The project is expected to commence by the fourth quarter of 2022. The facility will create dozens of high-paying jobs, with estimated average wages for Blockware Solutions technicians starting at $23/hour.

"Today's announcement is a testimony to working collaboratively with the State of West Virginia to diversify the economy of southern WV," said Devanna Corley, President of SEVA WV. She added "The courtship with Blockware and Cyber Innovation began in early April. The Seva team has worked hard to gain the trust of both constituents, and I believe this announcement will be a catalyst to drawing additional tenants. The SunPark project is taking shape, there is a tremendous amount of interest from a variety of markets and there most definitely is a new light shining in Boone and Lincoln Counties."

SEVA WV announced its plans earlier this year to develop SunPark, a 3,000-acre solar park that includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism, and hospitality venues. SunPark will create new high-paying jobs and improve the quality of life for all West Virginians, working together to make this project an epicenter for economic empowerment.

"Off the heels of our 20-megawatt data center in Belfry, KY, we are excited to announce our next mining location in SunPark. We are thrilled to bring a new form of mining to the people of West Virginia, boost job growth, and add to the development of the region," said Warren Rogers, Chief Financial Officer of Blockware Solutions. "The plans outlined by SEVA and the support of the State of West Virginia in those efforts made our selection of SunPark easy. With a focus on solar energy, we intend to harness sustainable power for our project and provide energy efficient mining for our customers, a positive next step for the industry."

"Bitcoin mining is another form of mining for southern West Virginia. Blockware Solution's investment will lead to job creation and will go a long way to contribute to West Virginia's economy," said Zach Staton, President of Cyber Innovation Group, a subsidiary of Blockware Solutions.

"Any time that we're able to announce a new development project in West Virginia, it's a good day for our people," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. "Since I walked in the door as Governor, my administration and I have worked nonstop to make West Virginia the best place in the nation to locate a business. Our state is truly on a roll."

"We are not surprised by the level of interest in SunPark. Our vision is taking shape and there are eager partners seeking to build operations and employ our workforce in Southern West Virginia. We are grateful for Blockware Solutions and their team for selecting our site," said Devanna Corley, President of SEVA.

Kris Mitchell, Executive Director of the Boone County Community Development Authority said, "This announcement is a key example of the positive impact that SunPark will have on our region. I would like to welcome Blockware Solutions and thank them for their commitment to supporting local communities. I know Mrs. Corley and the SEVA team are working hard to bring business to the region."

About SEVA WV

SEVA WV is the developer of the 5,800 acre site formerly known as Hobet mining site located in Boone and Lincoln Counties in WV. SunPark will utilize 3,000 acres anchored by the state's largest solar farm. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism & hospitality venues that work together to make this project an epicenter for economic development creating new high-paying jobs and improving the quality of life for all West Virginians. Savion Energy is an important part of the SunPark development. For more information, visit: https://www.sevaworks.net

About Blockware Solutions

Blockware Solutions is a first of its kind operation that gives global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency miners a turnkey solution to access an emerging and fast-growing market. Blockware offers mining rig hardware procurement, mining rig colocation services (owned and operated by the firm), professional mining, pool operation, and staking / validator / master node operations. The company has sold over 250,000 mining rigs since its launch in 2017, placed over 250 MW's of hosting clients, mined thousands of Bitcoin, and publishes Proprietary Research through its research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has been translated in over 15 languages and has garnished millions of views. For more information, visit: https://www.blockwaresolutions.com/.

