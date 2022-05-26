Rebeccatech Closes Series A+ on MicroRF Technology

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebeccatech LLC(Rebeccatech), a California based medtech company recently announced their Series A+ with Hillhouse Captial, Clearwater Bay Ventures and Pechoin Fund. This multi-million dollar round assisted the transition into a global structure with GMP facilities, clinical trial centers and market deployment around the Pacific rim. A series of disruptive healthcare products have been launched since the signing of A+ round, June 2021.

Ms. Betty Wang, partner of Hillhouse Capital, is impressed by Rebeccatech's rapid growth in brand equity, "From the debut of its Nebulyft anti-aging device to shipping out to 16 countries, it took only a year. I've been using Nebulyft since we invested, with the embedded microRF technology, the device has an amazing anti-aging effect."

"We are confident in the future growth of Rebeccatech. It has been the company's mission to build an industry leading infrastructure for launching MEMS-based devices in therapeutic applications. " said investors at Clearwater Bay Ventures, backed by LPs from Sequoia, Hillhouse and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Based on patented bio-compatible MEMS technology, the company has developed a range of instruments and devices for highly specialized fields such as urology and dermatology. The bio-compatible and non-silicon-based MEMS process can achieve the precision of traditional silicon-based micro machining with fully biocompatible materials that are not limited by the size of silicon wafers.

The micro RF therapeutic devices utilize the company's proprietary microRF technology to deliver non-invasive clinical results within natural orifices or on the surface of skin. Hundreds of RF micro-electrodes work collectively to generate electromagnetic fields to deliver precision energy into tissues in contact.

Rebeccatech focuses on delivering innovative medical solutions to the hands of caregivers and patients. Founded in 2015, the team consists of medical professionals, MEMS scientists and biomedical engineers who specialized in miniaturized physical-factor treatment. It is headquartered in Irvine, an ocean-side, southern California city endowed with top research universities and hospitals. The company's patented MEMS technology aims at bringing a better and healthier life to people.

