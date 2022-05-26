LifeOmic Named by Best Companies Group as Great Employers to Work for in Indiana 2022

Ranked second in the medium-sized company category

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions, today announced it has been recognized on Best Companies Group's list of Great Employers to Work for in Indiana .

Best Companies Group's annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in Indiana. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits and overall employee satisfaction.

LifeOmic ranked number two in the medium-sized company category for its sought-after workplace practices, including flexible work hours, 401(k) match, equity in the company, professional development stipends and more. LifeOmic places a high value on its employee satisfaction and corporate culture as well, which includes its biannual, all-expenses-paid retreat in Salt Lake City for over one hundred of its employees and access to a company-wide wellness program that offers cash for participation.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Great Employers to Work for in Indiana list," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "It's been a challenging time for companies looking to attract and retain best-in-class employees and I'm thrilled LifeOmic is able to cultivate a desirable workplace that employees are both proud of and excited about. We understand the importance of taking care of our employees and are focused on creating an environment they feel empowered to grow in."

"The data is clear: these companies are treating people with respect and care, and in return, their people are giving their best at work," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group. "Best Companies Group is proud to recognize all companies on our 2022 Great Employers to Work for in Indiana list. Congratulations to all of our winners for building a people-first organization and being an employer of choice."

Best Companies Group isn't the only company to honor LifeOmic as a great place to work. The company was also recently recognized by Outside Magazine's list of "Best Places to Work " for its third consecutive year and awarded several company culture and leadership honors from Comparably .

LifeOmic is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn about career opportunities at LifeOmic, visit https://lifeomic.com/jobs/ .

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning, and mobile devices to power precision health solutions. LifeOmic's cloud-based software, Precision Health Cloud , securely aggregates, stores, and analyzes health data to power its entire suite of solutions, including: Precision Wellness for employers; LIFE Apps for individuals; Precision Recovery and Precision Oncology for providers and researchers; and Lifeology for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. LifeOmic also offers a platform-as-a-service, allowing companies to build custom applications for health care. Combined, LifeOmic's solutions span the health continuum to improve prevention, wellness, diagnosis, management and research. To learn more about LifeOmic visit lifeomic.com

