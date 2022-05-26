Jelenew sponsors the amfAR Gala Cannes charity dinner of the American Foundation for AIDS Research to help global AIDS research

Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland cycling pants-dress newlook will show up at the fashion show " Let's get married " and then be auctioned

CANNES, France, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American cycling brand Jelenew has been committed to charity. During the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Jelenew becomes the signature sponsor of amfAR Gala Cannes for the first time. The charity dinner aims to raise funds for the American AIDS Foundation Research (amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research) for AIDS research and raise public awareness of AIDS treatment philanthropy. On the evening of May 26th local time in France, the cycling pants-dress newlook co-created by Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland for amfAR will be presented with Armani, Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Versace, Dior, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Alaïa and many masterpieces from top brands appeared in the annual fashion show "Let's get married" hosted by Carine Roitfeld. These works will then be part of an auction led by legendary auctioneer Simon de Pury to raise money for amfAR and contribute to the global fight against AIDS.

Di Liu, Jelenew's creative director, said that amfAR is a global leader in dedicating resources and research to effectively identify a cure for AIDS, which can help them fight AIDS. Jelenew is so proud of that. Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland specially crafted a cycling pants-dress newlook for amfAR for the charity auction, hoping to contribute to the charity cause against AIDS.

This time, Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland cooperated with the theme of this amfAR Cannes Gala, "Let's get married," to create a cycling pants-dress newlook. Its inspiration comes from the 17th-century, the Spanish Golden Age. This is a "dark cycling bride" dress with feminine avant-garde. The paintings design the black dress of Stéphane Rolland by Goya and Velasquez, a sizeable black tunic with moiré stripes and sleeves are embroidered with Art Deco crystals. Jelenew is based on the first professional cycling pants with outer pads developed by Jelenew. It is inspired by the "Goddess of Victory" in the Louvre Museum and draws inspiration from the Spanish 17th-century noble knight pants to create a pair of cycling pants with feminine avant-garde. When sports technology meets the haute couture designer, we create an elegant, dignified yet independent, and confident "dark cycling bride." This ingenious cycling pants-dress newlook is sure to make an indelible impression on all those lucky enough to see it.

As a professional cycling brand born for women, Jelenew has always regarded women's health and women's care as the brand's sense of social responsibility and mission. When tracing the evolutionary history of cycling pants, the Jelenew R&D team found that although there are significant structural differences and needs between men and women, in the past 100 years, male and female riders have worn cycling pants with built-in pads of the same structure. They know that cycling pants are the core elements that affect cycling comfort, sports performance, and health and hygiene index. Unscientific structure and design will obliterate women's health, comfort, and beauty. To allow female cyclists to enjoy healthy riding as well as male cyclists, former core member of Chanel Haute Couture Di Liu set up Jelenew's research and product development teams in Paris, France. According to the dismantling and differentiated needs of women's cycling force data, they introduced the moulage technique into the design of professional cycling pants. They led the development of the first professional cycling pants for women, namely Jelenew's 1+ 1 model of detachable outer padded cycling pants, including one pair of tight-fitting cycling leggings and one pair of detachable outer pad cycling shorts with built-in protection pad. The Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland cycling pants-dress newlook is based on the 1+1 model cycling pants.

It is reported that the amfAR Cannes dinner includes cocktails, dinner, live performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and Charli XCX, an annual fashion show hosted by Carine Roitfeld and a live charity auction led by Simon de Pury. Hollywood icon Robert De Niro will be the guest of honor at the event.

In addition, guests attending this dinner will also include a dream team, including Jelenew creative director Di Liu, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Cynthia Erivo, Ever Gabo Anderson, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Linney, Lauren Remington Platt, Michelle Williams, Milla Jovovich, Mohammed Al-Turki, Sam Bankman-Fried, Vanessa Hudgens, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, and celebrities such as amfAR director Vin Roberti.

The amfAR charity dinner is one of the highest standard charity dinners. Every charity dinner attracts many celebrities, top stars, and supermodels everywhere. The gala has raised more than $245 million in cumulative funding for amfAR's critical AIDS research. Jelenew, who is keen on public welfare, is proud to participate in it and contribute to charity in the name of fashion.

About JELENEW

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

About amfAR and amfAR Gala

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Celebrities frequently donate items to be auctioned off for the foundation. Past donors have included Uma Thurman, Karlie Kloss, and Milla Jovovich. The 25th annual gala embraced the #MeToo movement. 25 prominent women chaired it on stage and screen, namely: Alessandra Ambrosio, Poppy Delevigne, Linda Evangelista, Sylvia Fendi, Aileen Getty, Kate Hudson, Scarlett Johansson, Milla Jovovich, Heidi Klum, Daphna Krim (daughter of Mathilde Krim), Karolina Kurkova, Sienna Miller, Angela Missoni, Mary Parent, Katy Perry, Natasha Poly, Aishwarya Rai, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Donatella Versace, and Michelle Yeoh. Past items auctioned have included numerous photographs by Andy Warhol, Annie Leibovitz portrait sessions, stays in fashion moguls and celebrity houses, and 53-karat diamond jewelry. Heidi Klum notably donated her Bentley S3 convertible to garner one of the highest bids at €200,000.

