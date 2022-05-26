How to Pass the Millennial Greenwashing Test: 7 Winning PR Tactics for Sustainable-Focused Companies

Available Now for Free Download

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Greenwashing" has emerged as a new public enemy in the fight for a healthy planet and marketers are grappling with the fallout in the sustainability industry. Green public relations firm Sustainable PR takes aim at the problem with "How to Pass the Millennial Greenwashing Test: 7 Winning PR Tactics for Green Companies", an e-book featuring winning strategies for green companies to succeed by committing to authenticity and transparency.

Sustainable PR is the only green-focused public relations agency led by veteran PR practitioners with decades of experience winning media exposure and audience engagement for growing companies. (PRNewsfoto/Sustainable PR) (PRNewswire)

"If you're serious about marketing to Millennials and Gen Z, you need to get ready to throw out everything you were taught about purchase decision-drivers," says author Tony DeFazio, founder and principal, Sustainable PR.

Greenwashing is creating consumer confusion and threatens to stifle the booming but young sustainability industry. A full 68% of executives admit that their companies engage in exaggeration of their green advertising claims, according to a recent poll conducted by the Harris Poll for Google Cloud. A growing cohort of highly eco-conscious consumers—bolstered by Gen Z and Millennials—are rightfully skeptical of corporate greenwashing claims, and are quick to call them out, often resulting in high profile PR scandals.

One such scandal is Allbirds who is the maker of popular "sustainable" wool running sneakers. Prior to its IPO, it was revealed that the company had misled consumers regarding its carbon footprint and animal welfare claims and is now facing a proposed class action lawsuit.

This is the communication landscape that specialty PR firms like Sustainable PR are helping clients to navigate. In the e-book, DeFazio shares tips and strategies he's employed for his clients to help them avoid pitfalls and leverage specific PR tactics to their competitive advantage.

"In the fast-moving world of today's social media where both good and bad news can trend on Twitter within minutes, brands hoping to compete—and win—need the messaging development of public image experts to succeed," DeFazio says, "or they risk being "canceled."

"In a world of 'conscience capitalism', companies will find that their public image is reflected in their bottom line – whether they are seen to harm or protect the environment. This e-book provides valuable insight on conveying sustainability initiatives in an impactful way," says Mark Soberman PhD director of research and development, Evanesce.

Gen Z is predicted to become the nation's largest consumer cohort by 2034 according to a 2019 report by Morgan Stanley. "As a politically active and hyper-engaged group, they are particularly adept at applying the right pressure needed to keep an industry honest," DeFazio says. "For green companies, that's a good thing."

About Sustainable PR

Sustainable PR is an Upstate New York-based public relations agency which brings earned media expertise to green companies. Founded in 2020, the company wins top media placements, develops key brand messaging, and builds award-winning campaigns which help companies realize their sustainability commitments and take advantage of the growing sustainability market — all while contributing to a greener planet. For more information about the company's mission and media relations services call (518) 223-9962 or email us at myla@sustainablepr.com.

Media Contact:

Myla Dobson

Sustainable PR

myla@sustainablepr.com

(518) 495-7111

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sustainable PR