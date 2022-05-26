Finotta Founder & CEO Parker Graham Named Innovator of the Year

Fintech entrepreneur recognized by Pipeline's Innovation Awards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finotta , a provider of embedded fintech for digital banking, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Parker Graham, has been named an Innovator of the Year by Pipeline , a network of high-performing entrepreneurs in the Midwest.

The Pipeline Innovator of the Year Awards recognizes prominent industry innovators who are progressing the technological services field. Nominees are judged on three components — performance during the Pipeline year, scores from retooled business plans post Pipeline impact and presentations given during the Innovators daytime competition event.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Pipeline alongside so many outstanding business leaders," said Graham. "I am incredibly proud of the team's dedication and hard work, and I am excited to see how Finotta continues to grow and advance the fintech industry."

A former banker and NFL player, Graham launched Finotta to help banks and credit unions personalize their mobile banking experience to increase engagement, combat larger financial institutions and create new revenue streams. Finotta empowers its financial institution customers to deliver precisely the right experience, service, or product at the right time to their users with a gamified Financial Health Level that helps improve their financial life.

Parker added, "By combining financial wellness with the fun of gamification, customers have an interactive and engaging way to improve their financial health regardless of what journey they might be on. We believe this platform will be powerful for financial institutions and the customers they serve, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have."

