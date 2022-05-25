PeopleScout Named a Leader on HRO Today's 2022 MSP Baker's Dozen

PeopleScout also ranked No. 2 in Breadth of Service and Size of Deal categories

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as a leader in Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions on HRO Today's annual MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition to being named an overall leader, PeopleScout was also ranked No. 2 in both the Breadth of Service and Size of Deal categories.

"PeopleScout has once again earned its place as an industry leader on the MSP Baker's Dozen list," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "Organizations looking for an authentic, transparent and consultative approach to an MSP partnership need look no further than PeopleScout, who continues to remain one of the best choices in the market for contingent labor services."

PeopleScout's Beyond the Expected™ MSP service approach delivers consultative insight and a uniquely transparent approach to partnership that drives businesses forward.

"To be named a leader on the MSP Baker's Dozen list every year since its inception is a tremendous honor," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "We thank our valued clients for their continued trust in our partnership and in our commitment to bringing them the very best in contingent talent solutions."

PeopleScout's MSP service approach offers the expertise, technology, resources and grit to solve the toughest staffing challenges and help employers build a contingent workforce with the best talent—now and in the future. PeopleScout's high-touch service is underpinned by innovative thinking that challenges the status quo, and its MSP solutions go beyond the cost controls and process administration typical of standard MSP programs.

PeopleScout's MSP solutions are powered by Affinix™, PeopleScout's award-winning proprietary talent technology, which integrates with VMS technology to harness the power of analytics, creating clear visibility across contingent workforces and other labor channels for a total workforce view. Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix is a robust platform that delivers speed and scalability to our MSP clients while leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, predictive analytics and more.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of MSP services for its Baker's Dozen, which ranks the top 13 MSPs in the industry. Learn more on the HRO Today Magazine website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

