Cardio Diagnostics Announces Headquarters Relocation to Chicago

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Cardio Diagnostics"), a company pioneering AI-driven, epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease (CVD), today announced they have relocated their headquarters to Chicago, Illinois. Cardio Diagnostics will be located at Portal Innovations in Fulton Market.

"We're thrilled to join the thriving biotech ecosystem in Chicago," stated Meesha Dogan, co-founder, and CEO. "Now, we have access to the incredible talent pool that Chicago possesses and the city's wealth of experts in the space."

According to the CDC, eight out of every ten cardiac events can be prevented. Yet, CVD is responsible for one in every four deaths and remains the number one killer in the United States for both men and women. Current risk screening approaches fail to prevent coronary heart disease (CHD) because in-person testing is incompatible with most people's busy lives, and the average sensitivity is only 44% in men and 32% in women, respectively.

Cardio Diagnostics' patent-pending, evidence-based core technology combines artificial intelligence (AI) and the testing of two types of DNA biomarkers, genetics and epigenetics. Genetic biomarkers represent an individual's inherited risk, while epigenetic biomarkers represent acquired risk influenced by lifestyle and environment. Cardio Diagnostics' technology consists of two parts. The first involves using their proprietary laboratory testing assays to profile the DNA biomarkers. The second consists in aggregating these biomarkers using proprietary AI algorithms to derive personalized insights to prevent and detect heart disease.

Founded in 2017, Cardio Diagnostics' flagship product is its patent-pending Epi+Gen CHD test. The Epi+Gen CHD test sensitively assesses the risk for the onset of new CHD, an ability that is key to providing cost-effective health care for adults. Epi+Gen CHD predicts who is at a lower risk of developing CHD, which current tests do well, and identifies who is at higher risk of developing CHD, which recent tests do not do well. Cardio Diagnostics' flagship product focuses on the risk of CHD because it is the most common type of heart disease and the primary cause of heart attacks.

Cardio Diagnostics' new headquarters is located at Portal Innovations, 400 North Aberdeen St in Fulton Labs.

"With our focus on the convergence of AI and medicine, we are delighted to welcome Cardio Diagnostics into the Portal portfolio," said Patrick Flavin, President of Portal Innovations, LLC. "We will leverage our growing community of talent, investors, and infrastructure to support the growth and scaling of Cardio Diagnostics to deliver important AI-enabled diagnostics to clinicians."

About Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.:

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company's vision is to transform medical care for cardiovascular disease from reactive to proactive. With prevention and early detection as the new norm, epigenetics-based technologies driven by artificial intelligence will usher in an era of Precision Cardiovascular Medicine. The company's flagship solutions were developed in partnership with dedicated scientists and clinicians; the Cardio Diagnostics' Epi+Gen CHD™ test helps clinicians better assess each patient's unique risk profile for disease. For more information, see www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

