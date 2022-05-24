New Book on Sports Gambling Reveals the Heavy Toll of Losing Millions

Memoir is Aimed at Helping People Overcome Addiction

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Soper's new book, Never Enough Zeroes (Philip Wyeth Publishing, April 2022) takes readers from the scene of his first wager in 1987 at a Detroit racetrack through 35 years of betting on a variety of sports and losing more than $5 million.

The part memoir, part self-help book offers hope for today's gambling addicts while unflinchingly discussing compulsive gambling and how it damages mental health and relationships.

"Here's the thing about being a compulsive gambler – there's never enough zeroes," writes Soper, explaining how on weeks where he won $100,000, he simply increased his next bet.

Soper says the need to constantly be in action is so strong that he'll even bet on international women's basketball at midnight, and Super Bowl Sunday is "just another day" to place wagers.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports gambling in 2018, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports, according to MarketWatch.

"My story is timely because legalized sports gambling in dozens of states is primed to hook an unsuspecting generation of smartphone users on live betting," Soper says. "It's like being on crack."

The book emphasizes a more realistic "work in progress" approach rather than declaring, "I'm cured!"

"It can be a valuable tool for struggling addicts and therapists," Soper notes. "With so many people caught in a mental fog or anxious coming out of the pandemic, addiction is on the rise everywhere. This book can help people feel less isolated and take steps toward healthy living."

