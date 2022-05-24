Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files New Jersey Federal Lawsuit Against Sensio After Bella Pressure Cooker Exploded, Causing Burn Injuries

The lawsuit alleges that Sensio Inc., the manufacturer of Bella pressure cookers, has misrepresented "extremely safe and secure" operation of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Edith Lopez, a resident of New Jersey, alleging Sensio Inc., the manufacturer of the Bella cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Lopez's Bella pressure cooker exploded while under pressure June 5, 2020, causing "serious and substantial burns" to Ms. Lopez. According to the Complaint, Sensio markets the Bella pressure cooker as being "extremely safe and secure," thanks to a locking system which should prevent the lid from opening while the contents are still under pressure. The Bella pressure cooker suffers from "serious and dangerous defects," however, which the Complaint alleges endangered Ms. Lopez, her family, and other consumers using its pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

